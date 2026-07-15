Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089
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15.07.2026 09:02:00
Why Rocket Lab Stock Jumped 46% in the First Half of 2026 and Why It Could Rocket Even Higher
Shares of Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) turned in a market-beating performance during the first six months of 2026, with shares jumping 46%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That's more than four times the 10% gains of the S&P 500.The rocket launch and satellite company has turned in back-to-back record-breaking quarters this year, and despite the stock's recent pullback, there could be more to come.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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