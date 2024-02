Why Rocket Lab USA Stock Is Shooting Higher Today

Shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB) are a buy over at Citigroup, with the bank seeing blue skies up ahead thanks to new orders and added liquidity. Investors are taking notice, sending shares of Rocket Lab up as much as 10% for the day and up 8% as of noon on Monday.Rocket Lab has taken its investors on a turbulent ride in recent months. The company experienced its first launch failure late in 2023, but ended the year on a high note when it announced its biggest contract ever, with the U.S. Space Force.Earlier this month, the stock plummeted after Rocket Lab telegraphed earnings that would come in below expectations and announced it would be raising about $300 million via new convertible notes that could end up diluting shareholders.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel