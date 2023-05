Why Rocket Pool Crypto Rocketed Higher This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Broadly speaking, the overall cryptocurrency market has performed relatively well over the past week. Interest in various megacap tokens has propelled the sector higher, though certain lesser known tokens have taken the cake as the clear outperformers over the past week.Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is one such token that's surged 9.8% over the past seven days, as of 3:45 p.m. ET. Enthusiasm around Rocket Pool appears to be tied to Ethereum's recent Shanghai upgrade, which has allowed for staked Ethereum to be withdrawn from liquid-staking pools.Like other liquid-staking pools, such as Lido DAO, Rocket Pool allows individual investors to stake relatively small amounts of Ethereum in order to earn passive staking income. Currently, the threshold for individuals to set up a node to stake Ethereum on the Beacon Chain sits at 32 ETH. At current prices, that amounts to roughly $63,500. That's certainly a whopping sum and has invited many Ethereum investors to consider liquid-staking solutions to pool their funds. Continue reading