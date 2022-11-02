|
02.11.2022 20:03:35
Why Rogers Stock Crashed Hard Today
Shares of engineered materials maker Rogers (NYSE: ROG) took a massive hit on Wednesday. The stock opened the morning session 43.7% lower and stayed within a few percentage points of that sharp drop all day. On Tuesday evening, materials and chemicals giant DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) canceled its nearly completed buyout of Rogers, citing regulatory clearance issues.The acquisition originally offered Rogers shareholders a cash payment of $277 per stub. That was a 46% premium to the volume-weighted 30-day average price of Rogers' stock at the time. The deal cleared most of its hurdles in short order, but Chinese regulators never gave it the final thumbs-up. That approval mattered because Rogers has offices and manufacturing facilities in four Chinese cities. Thirty-four percent of the company's 2021 revenue was collected in the Chinese market.So exactly one year after the original announcement, DuPont officially rescinded this $5.2 billion buyout bid, sending Rogers a termination fee of $162.5 million instead.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!