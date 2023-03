Why Roku, Block, and Pinterest Stocks Are Rocking Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stock markets came roaring back Tuesday after Monday's turbulent trading session, and as of 10:55 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 was up a solid 2% today. Tech stocks are doing better, with the Nasdaq rising 2.2% -- and certain individual tech stocks are doing even better.Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) have gained 3.4%, Block (NYSE: SQ) is up 5.1%, and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) is leading the tech pack higher with a 5.5% gain.As revealed on the ARK funds website late last night, growth investing icon Cathie Wood returned to the stock market yesterday to make her first purchase of Roku in three weeks, snapping up 97,641 shares of the streaming TV leader. Continue reading