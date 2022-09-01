|
01.09.2022 23:00:00
Why Roku Couldn't Beat the Market Today
Top streaming video platform company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) wasn't tops for investors on Thursday. Although the company had some ostensibly investor-pleasing news to report about a major market abroad, its shares couldn't escape the day's tech stock sell-off. As a result, they ended the day only marginally higher. Roku's good news, announced Thursday morning, is that Roku TVs are about to hit the market in Germany. This deepens the company's involvement in the large and relatively wealthy European country, and follows the rollout of its set-top devices last year. As the name implies, Roku TVs are devices packed with the company's channel-agnostic streaming video operating system. Roku's first two hardware partners in Germany are Metz blue and TCL. Although the company touted Thursday as the official launch day for Roku TVs in the country, it admitted that they aren't yet on the market. The company said they will be available for purchase in October. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
