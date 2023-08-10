|
10.08.2023 13:45:00
Why Roku Is a Top Pick for Investors Who Want to Profit From the Growth of Streaming
Roku's (NASDAQ: ROKU) streaming TV platform has been hit hard by recent economic uncertainty fueled by rising inflation, supply chain issues, and the war in Ukraine. Most of the company's revenue comes from advertising, which has become a more challenging market as businesses have become more cautious about spending money.Unfortunately for Roku, the resulting slowdown in the advertising market caused a reduction in revenue, and investors have responded by fleeing the stock. As a result, as of Aug. 4, 2023, the stock price is down 82% from its all-time high in 2021.However, as the economy recovers, Roku is poised to bounce back and capitalize on the growing demand for streaming TV. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
