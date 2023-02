Why Roku Is Bouncing Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) are running 4.5% higher Tuesday morning at 10:29 a.m. ET after the streaming video platform came to an agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) to bring the studio's branded free, ad-supported TV (FAST) channels to the Roku Channel. Among the titles coming are Westworld, The Bachelor, Cake Boss, and Say Yes to the Dress.Additionally, Roku and Warner Bros. have agreed to license some 2,000 hours of the studio's on-demand library programming, including hundreds of TV series and movies from HBO, HBO Max, Discovery Channel, HGTV, and Food Network.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading