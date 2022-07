Why Roku Stock Crashed and Burned on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) cratered on Friday, falling by as much as 27.2%. As of 10:56 a.m. ET, the stock was still down 24.21%.The catalyst that sent the streaming video pioneer into a tailspin was its second-quarter report, which was far worse than anyone expected as macroeconomic conditions dragged on its business.Total net revenue grew 18% year over year to $764 million, but the results of its segments were mixed. Sales from its platform segment -- which consists of digital advertising, The Roku Channel, and licensing revenue from its smart-TV operating system -- grew 26% year over year. At the same time, player revenue declined 19%, bogged down by supply chain disruptions and a slowdown in consumer spending. As a result, the company swung from a profit to a net loss of $112 million, or $0.82 per share.