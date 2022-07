Why Roku Stock Crashed Hard in the First Half of 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 64% in the first half of 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The media-streaming technology expert's stock was tangled up in Wall Street's general retreat from high-flying growth stocks, accelerated by an underwhelming fourth-quarter earnings report.Roku reported disappointing fourth-quarter results in February, and the stock closed 22.3% lower the next day. In that business update, quarterly revenues rose by 33% year over year with large increases in customer counts, hours of viewer engagement, and gross profits. However, your average analyst was looking for 38% top-line growth and stronger profits.That was the sharpest drop in a long string of volatile market gyrations. Many investors felt that richly valued growth stocks like Roku were overdue for a price correction in early 2022, due to galloping inflation metrics and lower consumer confidence in the economy.Continue reading