Why Roku Stock Crashed Monday Morning Before Regaining Ground

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) turned sharply lower Monday, crashing as much as 9.2%. However, shortly after the market opened, the stock rebounded and as of 11:11 a.m. ET, it was near breakeven.The catalyst that sent the streaming pioneer tumbling was the fall of Silicon Valley Bank, a subsidiary of SVB Financial Group, on Friday. But there was also good news that helped Roku stock rebound.The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) is having ramifications across a wide swath of financial and technology companies, and Roku was not spared.Continue reading