|
18.10.2022 17:57:00
Why Roku Stock Is Down 85% This Year
Shares of media-streaming technology veteran Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) have taken an 85% haircut in 2022. At the same time, the business is booming in many ways.Trailing sales are up 31%, as measured at the end of each year's second quarter. The company boosted its sales and marketing budget by an even steeper 73% over the same period. The generous marketing spending suggests that management sees this year as an excellent time to invest in future growth.So Roku's stock price is plunging in a period of skyrocketing sales, with signs pointing to continued high-octane growth. As it turns out, there are arguably solid reasons for the drooping stock chart. But I still think Roku is a fantastic buy at these bargain-bin share prices.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!