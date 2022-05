Why Roku Stock Is Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), a video-streaming platform company, jumped today as investors continue their positive sentiment toward the stock following the company's strong first-quarter financial results that were released late last week.The tech stock was up by as much as 9.8% today and had gained 6.4% as of 2:18 p.m. ET.Some investors have become optimistic about Roku stock again after the company beat Wall Street's consensus revenue estimate for the first quarter. The company's sales of $734 million, an increase of 28% year over year, beat analysts' consensus estimate of $718 million. Continue reading