Why Roku Stock Jumped 17% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) outperformed the market this week, as the stock jumped 17% through Thursday trading compared to a 3.3% rise in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The increase wasn't nearly enough to offset wider losses, though, and the streaming video specialist's shares are still down over 50% so far in 2022.Yet the surge reflected signs of an uptick in optimism about its growth ambitions.Roku stock benefited from several tailwinds this week, including a sharp rally in the Nasdaq index. That index, and many of the formerly high-flying growth stocks that call it home, has been pummeled as investors worry about a potential recession on the way. Growth stocks like Roku will tend to outperform when that negative sentiment swings back into positive territory, as it did this week.Continue reading