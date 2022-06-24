|
24.06.2022 15:14:23
Why Roku Stock Jumped 17% This Week
Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) outperformed the market this week, as the stock jumped 17% through Thursday trading compared to a 3.3% rise in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The increase wasn't nearly enough to offset wider losses, though, and the streaming video specialist's shares are still down over 50% so far in 2022.Yet the surge reflected signs of an uptick in optimism about its growth ambitions.Roku stock benefited from several tailwinds this week, including a sharp rally in the Nasdaq index. That index, and many of the formerly high-flying growth stocks that call it home, has been pummeled as investors worry about a potential recession on the way. Growth stocks like Roku will tend to outperform when that negative sentiment swings back into positive territory, as it did this week.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!