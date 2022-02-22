|
22.02.2022 20:05:58
Why Roku Stock Jumped Higher on Tuesday
Shares of streaming-service company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) surged higher on Tuesday, rising as much as 13.1%. As of 1:20 p.m. ET, however, the stock was up about 8%.The growth stock's gain is particularly notable because many companies' shares are trading sharply lower today. Tension in Russia and Ukraine has the market on edge. As of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down 1.5% and the S&P 500 is down 1.2%.Roku stock's sharp gain on Tuesday is likely due to one analyst setting a $250 price target for the stock.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
