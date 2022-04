Why Roku Stock Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) climbed 8.2% on Tuesday, following positive analyst commentary. Rosenblatt Securities analyst Barton Crockett placed a buy rating on Roku's stock. He sees the digital media platform's share price soaring to $188. If he's correct, shareholders could enjoy gains of roughly 60% from the stock's current price near $117.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading