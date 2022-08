Why Roku Stock Just Popped

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Friday was a rough day for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shareholders. The streaming TV device-maker suffered its worst-ever one-day stock price decline -- 23% -- after a miserable second-quarter report led multiple Wall Street analysts to cut their price targets on the stock and downgrade it. Monday's story, however, is a bit different. Roku shares were up 9.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET.And Roku is rising despite analysts' latest comments.In a delayed response to Roku's report, on Monday morning, investment bank Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the stock by 31% to $55 and reiterated its underweight rating.Continue reading