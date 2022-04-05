|
05.04.2022 00:07:57
Why Roku Stock Lost 10% in March
Shares of streaming company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 10% in March, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company is still reeling from its fourth-quarter results announced in February and negative sentiment related to its future potential.Roku was one of the hottest stocks at the beginning of the pandemic. Its popular streaming devices and free streaming channel exploded when people stayed home, and trends indicated that this is a real shift in consumer viewing behavior.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Roku Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
00:07
|Why Roku Stock Lost 10% in March (MotleyFool)
|
04.04.22
|Why Roku Stock Was Up Today (MotleyFool)
|
01.04.22
|Roku Ultra 2022: The 5 Things on My Wish List - CNET (Cnet)
|
28.03.22
|Why Roku Stock Just Popped (MotleyFool)
|
28.03.22