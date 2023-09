Why Roku Stock Lost 16% in August

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock fell 16% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The streaming stock had soared after its earnings release in July, and it gave back some of the gains.Roku is trying to find its groove in the competitive realm of streaming. Sales soared early in the pandemic and the company briefly became profitable, but between growing competition, a saturated market, viewers getting out again, and inflation, it's struggling to keep up its strong performance.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel