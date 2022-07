Why Roku Stock Popped 12% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the video-streaming platform company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) rose 11.9% over the past week as investors processed the recent earnings report from Netflix. While the two companies have different business models, Roku investors applied Netflix's solid quarter to the broader video-streaming space. Additionally, Roku's shares likely also made some gains as investors flooded back to technology stocks this week following months of avoiding the sector. Roku's stock got a major bump this week after Netflix's second-quarter earnings beat analysts' consensus estimate and reported subscriber losses that were better than expected. Continue reading