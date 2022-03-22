|
22.03.2022 18:40:47
Why Roku Stock Pushed Higher on Tuesday
Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) pushed higher Tuesday, jumping as much as 6%. As of 1:05 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 3.1%.The catalyst that sent the streaming video pioneer higher was a bullish take by a Wall Street analyst.D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte issued positive commentary on Roku, maintaining his buy rating and $200 price target on the stock, according to The Fly. That suggests potential upside for investors of roughly 66% over the coming year. After meeting with Conrad Grodd, Roku's head of investor relations, Forte came away bullish on the company's prospects. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!