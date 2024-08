Why Roku Stock Rallied on Friday

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) charged out of the gate Friday, jumping as much as 14.2%. As of 12:34 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 12.3%.The catalyst that propelled the streaming video pioneer higher was an upgrade and bullish commentary from a Wall Street analyst.Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris upgraded Roku stock to a buy from neutral (hold) while raising his price target to $75. For investors keeping track at home, that represents potential upside of 21% for investors compared to Thursday's closing price.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool