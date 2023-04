Why Roku Stock Streamed 7% Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Media-streaming technology expert Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) found a clear signal on Friday, sending the stock as much as 7% higher in the early afternoon. The jump also had staying power as Roku's shares closed the day 6.8% higher.Some stock price moves are simple, but this jump is not. Roku's shares rose for several unrelated reasons today.I see three significant details contributing to Roku's price gains:Continue reading