Why Roku Stock Topped the Market on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In contrast to a great many stocks throughout the exchanges on Thursday, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) ended the day in positive territory, rising in price by 0.4%. There was no market-moving news generated by the company itself. Rather, a peer's success helped juice interest in the entertainment hardware and software maker.That peer was Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), a prominent partner of Roku, thanks to the presence of its streaming channels on the latter's provider-neutral smart-TV operating system. After market hours Wednesday, Disney published its Q1 results, posting fundamentals that blew well past analyst estimates.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading