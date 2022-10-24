|
24.10.2022 17:54:13
Why Roku Stock Was Down 4% on Monday
Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shareholders lost ground to the market early Monday as shares fell 4% by 11:15 a.m. ET, compared with a 0.2% decline in the S&P 500. The drop added to a tough year so far for owners of the digital streaming service platform. Roku's stock is down 78% in 2022.Monday's slump seemed to be triggered by a souring mood on Wall Street about the digital advertising market.Meta Platforms stock fell early Monday after it was downgraded ahead of its earnings report later this week. Wall Street is worried about what the company might say about its digital advertising business, which has shown weakness in recent quarters.Continue reading
