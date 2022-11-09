|
09.11.2022 17:36:42
Why Roku Stock Was Down This Morning
Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were trading down 5% as of 10:49 a.m. ET on Wednesday, following a weaker-than-expected earnings report from Walt Disney. Roku stock has fallen nearly 80% year to date over worries of a slowing advertising market and weaker revenue growth. Disney's outlook didn't raise investors' hopes of a turnaround, which sent the stock to new lows.Roku relies on growth from the top streaming services to drive more sign-ups for its TV streaming platform, but after Disney+ posted a subscriber increase of 12 million last quarter, Disney expects only a slight increase in subscribers next quarter.Continue reading
