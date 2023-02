Why Roku Stock Was Jumping Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were moving higher today after the streaming distribution platform easily beat revenue estimates in its fourth quarter and offered better-than-expected guidance in the first quarter, showing earlier concerns about its struggles had been overdone.As of 12:09 p.m. ET, the stock was up 19.3% on the news.Revenue in the quarter was flat at $867.1 million, but that was actually much better than expectations of $801.7 million, as the company had guided revenue to decline in the quarter.