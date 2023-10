Why Rollins Stock Cruised 4% Higher on Thursday

Veteran pest control specialist Rollins (NYSE: ROL) was a popular company on the stock exchange on the second-to-last trading day of the week. The company's share price popped 4% higher on the back of better-than-expected quarterly results.Just after market close on Wednesday, Rollins unveiled its third-quarter figures. These showed that the company's revenue came in at $840 million for a rather meaty year-over-year increase of over 15%. A chunk of this was due to a recent acquisition, namely the April purchase of peer business Fox Pest Control. Even by stripping these out, though, the company's top line would have expanded by more than 8%.Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income saw an even higher increase, rising 24% to land at more than $135.5 million. On a per-share basis, the latter figure shook out to $0.28.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel