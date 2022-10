Why Rollins Stock Jumped 15% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Rollins (NYSE: ROL) popped 15% this past week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The pest control specialist announced stronger-than-expected sales and profits. Rollins also boosted its quarterly cash payout to investors by a whopping 30%. Rollins' revenue climbed 12.2% year over year to $729.7 million in the third quarter. Acquisition-related gains nicely complemented an 8.6% rise in organic revenue, to $706 million."We continued to see favorable demand for our services with double-digit growth across all major service lines," CEO Gary Rollins said in a press release.Continue reading