Why Rollins Stock Was Up This Week

Week to date, shares of Rollins (NYSE: ROL) were up 11% as of 12:36 p.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The pest control services company reported a 15% year-over-year increase in revenue for the third quarter, which exceeded Wall Street's expectations. Adjusted revenue increased by 8%.The post-earnings jump helped the stock narrow its recent performance gap with the broader market. Rollins shares have returned about 50% over the last five years compared to the S&P 500's return of 70%. Rollins serves a fragmented market. This is helping the company deliver double-digit percentage top-line growth in a challenging macro environment. Management is seeing strength in the pest control market that led to consistent growth in the mid-teens percentages in each month of the third quarter. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel