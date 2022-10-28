|
28.10.2022 17:27:00
Why Ross Stores Stock Was Up 10% This Week
Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) shareholders beat the market this week as the stock gained 10% by 10 a.m. ET on Friday. That boost was enough to trounce the 2.1% spike in the wider market, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.The rally put the off-price retailer's stock slightly above the 20% decline in the S&P 500 year to date. Shares are down 17% so far in 2022. The move higher was sparked by growing optimism on Wall Street about the company's short-term growth prospects.Ross Stores caught a head-turning upgrade earlier in the week when a Wells Fargo analyst called the stock a buy and raised the short-term price target to $110 per share from $90 per share. The company should do well in the current selling environment, the analyst predicted, and into 2023 as consumers look to save money with off-price shopping.Continue reading
