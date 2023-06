Why Rough Seas Could Still Be Ahead for Carnival Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Carnival (NYSE: CCL) has taken investors on a nauseating ride this week. Shares of the cruise operator plunged following the release of its second-quarter results earlier in the week.However, they've since recovered those losses and then some on optimism that demand for cruising remains strong. With that rebound, they've more than doubled so far this year. I recently cashed in on some of that recovery by selling my shares of Carnival with the view they would never fully recover to their pre-pandemic peak. While I might have given up a little too early, I don't regret selling the cruise stock. I see concerning headwinds that could cause shares to remain very volatile and potentially plunge again. Continue reading