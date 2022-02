Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Bounced Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of cruise line operator Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) fell by 4.8% on Friday after the company reported a big fourth-quarter earnings miss, and warned that its return to profitability will arrive later this year than previously expected due to the omicron coronavirus surge. Its peers Carnival (NYSE: CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) got caught in its wake: Carnival stock closed Friday down 1.9%, while Norwegian dipped by 1.1%But that was last week. As this week starts, all three of these cruise stocks are looking golden. As of 12:20 p.m. ET Monday:Why?Continue reading