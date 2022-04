Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Stocks All Just Crashed

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

What went up just came back down.Yesterday was a banner day for cruise tourism stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), each of which sailed away with stock market gains -- boosted by Carnival's announcement of its "busiest booking week in the company's history."Today is different:Continue reading