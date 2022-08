Why Royal Caribbean and All Other Cruise Stocks Just Crashed

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Yesterday was a good day to own shares in cruise line companies -- today, not so much.Reports of strong bookings at Carnival (NYSE: CCL) for the start of this week sent shares of not just Carnival soaring, but peer cruise stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) as well, in Tuesday trading. Hidden behind the good news, however, was a bit of bad news: It seems cruise companies may need to take on even more debt as they wait to turn profitable again.And as of 1:20 p.m. ET, this revelation has shares of Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise, and Carnival stocks falling 5%, 5.4%, and 5.5%, respectively.Continue reading