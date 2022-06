Why Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Stocks Were Under the Waterline Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) stocks didn't make for a pleasant sail for investors on Wednesday. The stocks of the two cruise ship operators each lost around 5% of their value on the day, following separate bearish new research notes on them from a high-profile investment bank. Morgan Stanley analysts Jamie Rollo and Thomas Allen simultaneously cut their price targets on Royal Caribbean and Norwegian that morning. Rollo now believes Royal Caribbean is fairly priced at $54 per share, down from his former level of $59. He's maintaining his underweight (read:sell) recommendation on the stock.By the way, Rollo also made a price target cut and maintained his underweight designation on Royal Caribbean and Norwegian peer Carnival early Wednesday.