Why Royal Caribbean Is Sailing 15% Higher This Week
Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) are running 14.6% higher this week compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, despite no company-specific news that would account for the jump.In fact, there's been plenty of cruise industry news to suggest the exact opposite, especially around peer Carnival (NYSE: CCL), which continues to catch analyst downgrades and price target cuts after laying an earnings egg.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
