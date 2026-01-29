Caribbean Holdings International Aktie

Caribbean Holdings International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US1444561005

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.01.2026 20:45:04

Why Royal Caribbean Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week

Shares of leading global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) are up 16% this week as of 2 p.m. ET on Thursday. The world's second-largest cruise provider reported record fourth-quarter earnings, leaving the market to take an optimistic view about the company's future. While Royal Caribbean technically "missed" Wall Street's Q4 earnings expectations, revenue and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) grew by 13% and 72%, respectively, during the quarter as the company realized streamlining efficiencies. However, what really stole the show was Royal Caribbean's 2026 guidance, where management projected double-digit sales and adjusted EPS growth, with capacity set to rise nearly 7%.In addition to this stellar guidance, Chief Executive Officer Jason Liberty announced, "We experienced the best seven booking weeks in the company's history since the last earnings call," highlighting the unprecedented demand Royal Caribbean is seeing at the start of 2026. These record bookings follow a year in which net cruise costs (excluding fuel expenses) declined by 6%, creating an undeniably powerful one-two punch for the cruise line operator. Buoyed by these results, the company announced plans to double its fleet of Celebrity River Cruises ships to 20 by 2031 and to spend $5 billion on new initiatives in 2026 to capitalize on its growing demand.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Caribbean Holdings International Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Caribbean Holdings International Corp.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10:52 Januar 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
10:12 KW 5: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08:36 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
30.01.26 Januar 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen