Caribbean Holdings International Aktie
ISIN: US1444561005
|
29.01.2026 20:45:04
Why Royal Caribbean Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week
Shares of leading global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) are up 16% this week as of 2 p.m. ET on Thursday. The world's second-largest cruise provider reported record fourth-quarter earnings, leaving the market to take an optimistic view about the company's future. While Royal Caribbean technically "missed" Wall Street's Q4 earnings expectations, revenue and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) grew by 13% and 72%, respectively, during the quarter as the company realized streamlining efficiencies. However, what really stole the show was Royal Caribbean's 2026 guidance, where management projected double-digit sales and adjusted EPS growth, with capacity set to rise nearly 7%.In addition to this stellar guidance, Chief Executive Officer Jason Liberty announced, "We experienced the best seven booking weeks in the company's history since the last earnings call," highlighting the unprecedented demand Royal Caribbean is seeing at the start of 2026. These record bookings follow a year in which net cruise costs (excluding fuel expenses) declined by 6%, creating an undeniably powerful one-two punch for the cruise line operator. Buoyed by these results, the company announced plans to double its fleet of Celebrity River Cruises ships to 20 by 2031 and to spend $5 billion on new initiatives in 2026 to capitalize on its growing demand.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Caribbean Holdings International Corp.
Analysen zu Caribbean Holdings International Corp.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.