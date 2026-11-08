Winners Aktie

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08.11.2026 16:15:00

Why Royalty Pharma Investors Could Be the Quiet Winners From Revolution Medicines' Groundbreaking Pancreatic Cancer Drug

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD) invested significant time, energy, and money to advance its pancreatic cancer drug daraxonrasib through the FDA approval process. The payoff could be huge, with Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ: RPRX) estimating that the drug could produce peak revenues of $11 billion, which easily falls into the "blockbuster" category. If that sounds interesting, you may want to sidestep Revolution Medicines and instead buy Royalty Pharma, which is set to get a windfall of its own if daraxonrasib is as successful as hoped. Here's why.

The pharmaceutical industry is research-driven and highly competitive, but its overall dynamics are pretty easy to understand. To sum it up, drug companies spend heavily to find and develop drugs. Successful drugs get a limited period of patent protection during which they generate large profits. When the patent protection ends, generic versions enter the market, and revenues fall.

Image source: Getty Images.

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