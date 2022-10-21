|
21.10.2022 00:23:00
Why Rumble Stock Tumbled by 13% Today
Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) was rumbling quite a bit on the market Thursday but for the wrong reason. After being fingered as a lousy stock by a pundit and divulging rather weak financials, the ambitious online video company saw its share price erode by just shy of 13% on the day. Of those two factors, the bearish analysis was the more immediate. Thursday morning, Edwin Dorsey of The Bear Cave newsletter published a post entitled "Problems at Rumble." Rumble is positioned as a YouTube-like site for social media users who feel that mainstream video sites unfairly censor and restrict content.Continue reading
