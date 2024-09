Why Rumble Stock Was Sliding Today

Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM), the social media site that's seen as a conservative version of YouTube, were sliding today, seemingly in response to last night's presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Most media outlets seemed to consider Harris to be the winner.In response to the news, Rumble stock was down 6.7% as of 2:04 p.m. ET. Fellow traveler Trump Media & Technology, which owns Trump's Truth Social media site, also fell on the news, down 12.9% at the same time.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool