Why Rumors Of Nio Partnering With Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Are Resurfacing

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

Top executives from BYD Co (OTC: BYDDY) and Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) were seen together at the latter’s facility at an unidentified location, reigniting rumors of a potential partnership between the two companies, CnEVpost reported on Thursday, citing a local automotive media company.What Happened: BYD chairman Wang Chuanfu and Nio founder and CEO William Li were spotted together at the NIO House, which the report claimed was located at Hefei.Nio has a manufacturing facility in ...Full story available on Benzinga.com