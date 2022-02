Why Russian Stocks Crashed on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Russia invaded Ukraine last night -- well, technically, it invaded Ukraine eight years ago, but it invaded a bit more last night -- and investors reacted immediately to the news by selling off Russian stocks Tuesday morning.As of 10:05 a.m. ET:In a rambling televised address on Monday, Russian president Vladimir Putin laid out the case for why, in his opinion, Ukraine doesn't deserve to be a country. He eventually came to the point an hour in, declaring that Russia acknowledges the "Donetsk People's Republic" and "Lugansk People's Republic" -- two regions of Ukraine that Russia invaded and occupied with proxy forces in 2014 -- as "independent" nations.Continue reading