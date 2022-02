Why Russian Stocks Keep Crashing

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As Ukraine declared a state of emergency in response to Russia's deployment of troops, Russian stocks declined for a second straight day on Wednesday.As of 1 p.m. ET, shares of:It's no great mystery why. Following a rambling, near-hour-long televised address by Russian President Putin on Monday, on Tuesday Russian troops and tanks began moving into the self-styled "Donetsk People's Republic" and "Lugansk People's Republic" -- the two Ukrainian "statelets" that Russian proxy forces carved out of Ukraine in 2014 following their invasion of Crimea.Continue reading