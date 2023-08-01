|
01.08.2023 21:25:25
Why Ryerson Stock Is Falling Today
Metals distributor Ryerson (NYSE: RYI) is seeing increasing headwinds in some of its key markets, and both earnings and revenue fell year over year as a result. Investors are heading for the exits, sending shares of Ryerson down as much as 17%.Ryerson is in the middle of the industrial metals supply chain, connecting suppliers that cast products for specific uses with end customers. The company has an inventory of 75,000 stocked products available for distribution all over North America via a network of nearly 100 company-operated locations and more than 400 third-party addresses.It is a cyclical business by its nature, accelerating or decelerating based on demand. For now, demand is heading in the wrong direction.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
