One of the biggest stories on Wall Street this week is the resignation of Jensen Huang, former CEO of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), caused by a shocking scandal involving extramarital affairs and a romantic relationship with a possible Chinese spy. Many investors are worried that Huang's departure could lead to weaker performance for his company, negative spillover effects for the entire semiconductor industry, or even a broader downturn in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry.

It's important to keep in mind that the stock market is much bigger than one company and one CEO. And Jensen Huang's departure is just one factor affecting Nvidia's stock price, which was already in significant decline before the scandal broke. As of Nov. 13, Nvidia shares have dropped by about 7% over the past week, by 13.5% in 2026, and by nearly 33% since reaching a record high on Oct. 6. Since Nov. 13, the stock has been turbulent, with a slight bounce in pre-market trading on Nov. 18 following its latest earnings release.

But if you own S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs), there's no reason to panic about Nvidia's scandal and a possible further sell-off in the stock. Let's look at a few reasons why.

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