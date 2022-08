Why Sabre Stock Is Climbing Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) are climbing today, up by 8.7% as of 3:03 p.m. ET., after the company posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss.Sabre, a one-time subsidiary of American Airlines Group, provides software and related tech to airlines, hotels, and travel agencies. The company was hit hard by the pandemic, but it's seeing a nice recovery this year thanks to a surge in vacation travel.Sabre lost $0.25 per share in the second quarter on revenue of $657.5 million, beating analyst expectations for a $0.31-per-share loss on sales of $650 million. The company saw air bookings accelerate globally, and there are early signs of a recovery in corporate and international travel as well.Continue reading