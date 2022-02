Why Sabre Stock Was Soaring on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Travel industry software specialist Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) unveiled its latest quarterly results on Tuesday morning. The company's stock vaulted skyward -- by nearly 22% as of mid-afternoon trading -- thanks to a top-line figure that beat analyst expectations, and some optimistic pronouncements by management. For its fourth quarter, Sabre booked almost $501 million in revenue, which was a sturdy 60% higher on a year-over-year basis. The travel sector mainstay also managed to narrow its non-GAAP (adjusted) net loss, which came in at nearly $152 million ($0.47 per share) against the Q4 2020 shortfall of $253 million. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading