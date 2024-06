Why Saia and Old Dominion Stocks Are in the Fast Lane Today

Trucking specialist Saia (NASDAQ: Saia) said shipments were up 18% in April compared to a year ago, sparking some hope that the worst is in the rearview mirror following a difficult few quarters for transport companies.The news is giving the entire sector a lift, with Saia stock zooming ahead by up to 14% on Tuesday, while shares of rival Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) jumped as much as 7.5%. The two stocks were up 8% and 4%, respectively, as of noon ET.Investors in trucking companies have been traveling a bumpy road lately. The industry got a big boost in the aftermath of the pandemic as customers struggled to keep their warehouses stocked, but over the past year, concerns about inflation and a slowing economy have led to softening demand for transportation services.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel