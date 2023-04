Why Saia Stock Was Climbing Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) were moving higher Friday after the less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company posted better than expected bottom-line results for the first quarter. Though the company missed revenue estimates, its profits topped expectations. As of 1 p.m. ET, the stock was up 15.3%.In a difficult economic environment, Saia said that revenue was down 0.1% to $660.5 million, which missed analysts' consensus estimate of $667.2 million. Tonnage in the quarter fell 5.5%, but the company boosted its pricing by 5.8% to make up for it. Management said yield -- essentially pricing -- rose by 4.5%, excluding a fuel surcharge. Continue reading